Redbirds open homestand with Win vs Norfolk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds open a 6-game Series against Norfolk with a win Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.

8-6 is the final.

Paul DeJong knocks his 16th home run of the year.

Moises Gomez with a 2-run shot, his 5th as a Redbird.

The same teams play Wednesday, with the first pitch at 7 p.m. downtown at the Zone.

