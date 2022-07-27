Redbirds open homestand with Win vs Norfolk
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds open a 6-game Series against Norfolk with a win Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.
8-6 is the final.
Paul DeJong knocks his 16th home run of the year.
Moises Gomez with a 2-run shot, his 5th as a Redbird.
The same teams play Wednesday, with the first pitch at 7 p.m. downtown at the Zone.
