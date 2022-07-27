Rain chances increase over the next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Heat Advisory is in effect today with feels like temperatures 105 to 110. The actual high temperature will be around 97 degrees. A stray shower will be possible this afternoon, but most of the area will remain dry. However, clouds will gradually increase today before clearing again tonight.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. 30%. High: 97 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. 20% before 9 pm. Lows in the upper 70s to 80 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5-10 mph.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Rain chances will increase on Thursday and Friday with a weather system nearby. Scattered storms will be possible in the afternoons, which will keep temperatures in the lower 90s Thursday and upper 80s Friday.

WEEKEND: Scattered rain chances will remain high over the weekend, but it doesn’t look like a wash-out. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s with lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: A few showers will still be possible Monday, but it looks like most of the area will be dry at the start of next week. High temperatures will increase to the lower 90s.

