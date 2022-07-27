Much needed rain and a drop in temperatures this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More hot conditions expected across the Mid-South for Wednesday with another Heat Advisory in effect due to Real Feel Temperatures between 105° - 110° this afternoon.

This could be the last day of the heat advisories for this week. Thursday still looks to be hot but the advisory may only be needed in a small area or maybe not at all, according to the National Weather Service.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for portions of the Mid-South through 9 PM Wednesday. Heat indices will range from 105-110 degrees in the advisory area. (WMC)

A stationary front to our north will trigger a few showers and storms Wednesday, but most areas will remain dry with actual temperatures in the mid and upper 90s.

A stationary front to our north will possibly trigger a few showers and storms today (Wednesday) mainly across the northern portions of the forecast area. (WMC)

As we move into the second half of the week, this stationary front slowly sinks south, therefore, our rain chances will increase significantly.

We finally see the relief from the heat this weekend with high temperatures in the 80s.

Scattered rain chances will remain high over the weekend, but it doesn’t look like a wash-out.

Weekend forecast as of Wednesday, July 27, 2022 (WMC)

Areas along and north of the TN/MS could see a few inches of rain during this period.

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

Estimated Rainfall through Sunday, July 31, 2022 (WMC)

The front lifts to the northeast on Monday and our shower chances will become more isolated.

By Tuesday the upper ridge will start to rebuild into the area and the heat starts to return.

7-day forecast as of 8 AM CT Wednesday, July 27, 2022 (WMC)

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.