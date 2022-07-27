Advertise with Us
Mother shares journey advocating for inclusive education

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South mother is sharing the ups and downs of her journey fighting for inclusive education for her son Samuel.

Megan Libassi and Martine Hobson, Executive Director of the Down Syndrome Association of Memphis and the Mid-South, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about what to expect when advocating inclusion.

Libassi also talked about how much her son’s speech has improved being in an inclusive classroom setting.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

