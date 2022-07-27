Mississippi changes high school football kickoff time to beat heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High school football will be here before you know it.

The Mississippi High School Athletic Association is getting ahead of all the Mid-South heat by ordering all games in September to Kick Off at 7:30 p.m., instead of 7 o’clock.

The High School Football Season for most Mississippi Schools Opens on Aug. 26.

