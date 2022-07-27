Memphis balloon artist helps raise $50k for critically ill kids

ORLANDO, Fla. (WMC) - A professionally-trained Memphis balloon artist has taken her craft to new heights in Orlando by uplifting children suffering from critical illnesses.

Adrian Winfrey is the owner of Captivating Balloons on S. Perkins Road, a business that provides beautiful balloon decor for events and parties.

But between July 10 and July 16, Winfrey was in Orlando, taking part in constructing a life-sized replica of the Give Kids the World Village — an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort in Kissimmee, Fla., that provides critically ill children and their families with magical week-long vacations at no cost.

Winfrey, who was the project’s Team Lead, worked alongside over 300 other balloon artists from around the world. The artists were specially selected from 46 countries to construct the life-sized replicas of seven iconic Village venues during the build — which took over 15,000 hours, using 500,000 biodegradable balloons.

Autoplay Caption

Pamela Landwirth, president and CEO of Give Kids the World, said, “Children with critical illnesses face countless appointments, treatments and hospital stays, and they are often told ‘no’ due to the limitations of their illness.

“With support from partners like Pioneer Balloon Company and Adrian Winfrey of Captivating Balloons, we are thrilled to be able to provide these children and their families with a magical week of ‘yes’ where they can forget their worries, experience joy, and create unforgettable memories in a storybook oasis, which attendees had the opportunity to get a glimpse of during Balloon Wonderland.”

The “Balloon Wonderland” was gifted to Give Kids the World for several days of fundraising activities following the project’s completion, raising over $50,000 to provide more special moments to families in need.

Winfrey said that her business puts her in positions to be able to use her talent to make a difference in the lives of others.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.