Mega Millions jackpot soars to $1.02 billion

The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned over the past months.
The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned over the past months.(Mega Millions)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday night and won the top prize.

The new estimated jackpot for Friday’s drawing will be the nation’s fourth-largest lottery prize.

The jackpot has grown so large because no one has matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive drawings without a big winner.

Tuesday’s numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15.

The $1.02 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for the next drawing Friday night is an estimated $602.5 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

