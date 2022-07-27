Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Man injured, woman detained after shooting near Parkway Village

Memphis police
Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting near Parkway Village.

Tuesday night around 10 p.m. officers responded to a shooting on Kayla Blu Cove near Lamar Avenue.

Investigators say the victim was found at Fire Station 34 on Knight Arnold.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have a woman detained in connection to the shooting.

Investigators say the actual shooting may have happened elsewhere.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

This image provided courtesy of Massport shows Rowdy the Cat after being captured on Wednesday,...
Polish institute classifies cats as alien invasive species
Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Affidavit offers first glimpse of investigation into murder of Jimmie ’Jay’ Lee
Mid-South podiatrist indicted and arrested for $3.8 million healthcare fraud scheme
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach

Latest News

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Man charged in murder of Jimmy ‘Jay’ Lee due in court
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Wednesday AM Weather 7/27
5 Star Stories: the Belz Museum of Asian and Judaic Art
5 Star Stories: the Belz Museum of Asian and Judaic Art
Memphis Police Department
MPD recruiting retirees to help curb Bluff City crime