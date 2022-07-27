Man injured, woman detained after shooting near Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting near Parkway Village.

Tuesday night around 10 p.m. officers responded to a shooting on Kayla Blu Cove near Lamar Avenue.

Investigators say the victim was found at Fire Station 34 on Knight Arnold.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have a woman detained in connection to the shooting.

Investigators say the actual shooting may have happened elsewhere.

