Man found dead in Marshall Co. mobile home

Marshall County Sheriff's Department
Marshall County Sheriff's Department
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WMC) - A man was found dead in Marshall County on Wednesday.

Sheriff’s office officials say the man was found inside a mobile home on Highway 309 South.

The man, who has not been identified, is in his 40s. Deputies say he was shot multiple times.

They believe the body had been there as much as eight hours before being discovered.

There’s no word on a possible suspect at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

