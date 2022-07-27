Man found dead in Marshall Co. mobile home

MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WMC) - A man was found dead in Marshall County on Wednesday.

Sheriff’s office officials say the man was found inside a mobile home on Highway 309 South.

The man, who has not been identified, is in his 40s. Deputies say he was shot multiple times.

They believe the body had been there as much as eight hours before being discovered.

There’s no word on a possible suspect at this time.

