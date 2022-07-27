Advertise with Us
Man charged in murder of Jimmy ‘Jay’ Lee due in court

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The Oxford man accused of murdering an Ole Miss student whose remains have yet to be found, will appear in court Wednesday. Jimmy “Jay” Lee was reported missing earlier this month.

Timothy Herrington Jr. has been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

While the 22-year-old is appearing before a judge, friends and family of Lee will gather outside of the Oxford courthouse in Lee’s honor.

Lee was reported missing on July 8. Authorities identified Herrington as a suspect Friday and later charged him with murder in Lee’s disappearance.

As the search for Lee’s body continues, an affidavit we got earlier this week shows police have enough evidence to charge Herrington without having Lee’s body.

The report reads, “Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr., on or about the 8th day of July 2022, did feloniously, willfully, and unlawfully with deliberate design to effect the death of Jimmy Dale Lee III a human being, kill Jimmie Dale Lee III.”

The rally for Lee is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.

Herrington’s Hearing is scheduled for 1:30.

