LIVE: Family of Memphis pastor killed during carjacking speaks out

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of the well-known Memphis pastor who was killed in front of her home during a carjacking is speaking out against the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office’s decision to try the juveniles connected to the case as adults.

Rev. Autura Eason-Williams’ family previously expressed they did not want Miguel Andrade and Brayan Carillo, both 15 years old, to be tried as adults.

They held a news conference alongside the NAACP Tuesday to express their disdain for the decision

Andrade and Carillo are charged with first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery, especially aggravated robbery, carjacking and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony.

The third suspect charged in her murder, 20-year-old Eduard Rodriguez Tabora was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder in perpetration of robbery, deployment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and especially aggravated robbery.

There is also a 16-year-old charged with theft of property.

