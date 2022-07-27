Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
K.J. Wright from Olive Branch retires as a Seahawk great

K.J. Wright retires as a Seahawk.
K.J. Wright retires as a Seahawk.(Action news 5)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - K.J. Wright signed a one-day contract with the Seahawks, so he can retire with the team that drafted him.

On Wednesday, K.J. celebrated his retirement by signing a one-day contract with the team he spent ten years with.

Wright, in his rookie year, was able to make the team out of his first training camp and was able to be the starting middle linebacker.

With the ten years that Wright played with the Seahawks, he recorded an astounding 934 tackles.

Wright also won a Super Bowl for the Seahawks back in 2014.

During K.J. Wright’s last season with the Seahawks, K.J. reflected on his career.

“It’s amazing,” he said during the 2020 season. “I’ve accomplished way, way more than I thought I ever could. When I first came here, I just wanted to play football, but you start playing football, and all these different opportunities start opening up for you, so it’s just been amazing. I’ve done everything I could for this city, and I plan to continue to post-football. I just want to be great in the community, help people and be around football.

