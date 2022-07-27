How sleep impacts mental health

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sleep and mental health go hand-in-hand.

Sandra Worlow, Director of Community Behavioral Health for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about how to transition into better sleeping habits, along with strategies to improve the sleep habits in your household.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.