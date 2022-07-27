Holly Springs Road set for long-term closure beginning next month

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Holly Springs Road, between Johnston Road and Smith Road, will close to traffic starting next month.

This comes after crews kept the road open during construction on a massive project since 2020. Five new bridges and a section of elevated roadway have been built in the process to help with flooding.

Crews are now in the last phases of the project.

Holly Springs Road closure will kick off at 9 a.m. on Aug. 1.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.