Holly Springs Road set for long-term closure beginning next month

Road closed
Road closed(DJ Jones)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Holly Springs Road, between Johnston Road and Smith Road, will close to traffic starting next month.

This comes after crews kept the road open during construction on a massive project since 2020. Five new bridges and a section of elevated roadway have been built in the process to help with flooding.

Crews are now in the last phases of the project.

Holly Springs Road closure will kick off at 9 a.m. on Aug. 1.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

