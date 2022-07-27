Former West Memphis star signs MLB contract

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - West Memphis native Curtis Washington, Jr., has signed with the Seattle Mariners.

The 19th Round pick hit .314 with two home runs and 30 RBI last season in College at Purdue.

He led the Big 10 with 31 steals.

