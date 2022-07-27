Advertise with Us
Early FESJC player list announced

Scottie Scheffler celebrates after winning the 86th Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April...
Scottie Scheffler celebrates after winning the 86th Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga.(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The big names in golf are coming to Memphis next month for the First Annual FedEx/St. Jude Championship at the Tournament Players Club at Southwind.

The top six are now set.

Scottie Scheffler is cementing his grip on the Number One Spot in the FedExCup Standings.

He has four wins in the season. This will be his 5th Memphis Appearance.

Following a second-place finish in the British Open, his sixth top-10 of the year, Cameron Young positions himself as a strong contender for Rookie of the Year. This will be his first trip to the Bluff City.

Fan-favorite Rory McIlroy is in the fold. He’s played Memphis six times.

McIlroy is currently 5th in the FedExCup Standings after his 3rd place Finish in The Open Championship. Also committing are Tony Finau, Davis Riley and Chad Ramey.  The FESJC is set for August 11-14 at the TPC at Southwind.

