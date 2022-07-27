Crash on East Parkway leaves child in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A crash on East Parkway and Sam Cooper Blvd leaves a child injured, says Memphis Police.

At 3:52 p.m. a Silver Nissan hit a child.

The driver stayed at the scene.

The child was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

