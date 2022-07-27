Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Crash on East Parkway leaves child in critical condition

Child in critical condition after being hit by a car.
Child in critical condition after being hit by a car.(Shelby County)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A crash on East Parkway and Sam Cooper Blvd leaves a child injured, says Memphis Police.

At 3:52 p.m. a Silver Nissan hit a child.

The driver stayed at the scene.

The child was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Betty Greenhaw, Jane Cummings, Chris Cummings (left to right) were Hale Center residents killed...
Texas family killed in New Mexico flash flood, mudslide
This image provided courtesy of Massport shows Rowdy the Cat after being captured on Wednesday,...
Polish institute classifies cats as alien invasive species
Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Affidavit offers first glimpse of investigation into murder of Jimmie ’Jay’ Lee
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Man charged in murder of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee due in court

Latest News

Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-July 27, 2022
Eason-Williams’ oldest child Ayanna Hampton says her mother was a champion for system-involved...
Family of pastor shot and killed in Whitehaven split on how to prosecute juveniles charged in case
K.J. Wright retires as a Seahawk.
K.J. Wright from Olive Branch retires as a Seahawk great
Family of pastor shot and killed in Whitehaven split on how to prosecute juveniles charged in...
Family of pastor shot and killed in Whitehaven split on how to prosecute juveniles charged in case