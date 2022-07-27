Advertise with Us
Cooper-Young Fest unveils 2022 music lineup

Cooper Young Festival 2021
Cooper Young Festival 2021(WMC)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Cooper-Young Festival is back for another year of live music.

The 2022 festival will be headlined by Marion, Arkansas, native Bailey Bigger.

It will be held on Saturday, September 17 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The lineup is as follows:

Memphis Grizzlies Stage

12:30 pm             Joy Dog – Danny & Joyce Green

1:30 pm               Rachel Maxann

2:30 pm               The Delta Project

3:30 pm               Jay Jones

4:30 pm               Generation Gap

Evolve Bank & Trust Stage

11:15 am             SoundBox

12:15 pm             Rodrick Duran

1:15 pm               Elevation

2:15 pm               The City Fathers

3:15 pm               Chinese Connection Dub Embassy

4:15 pm               Carlos Guitarlos

5:15 pm               Headliner – Bailey Bigger

Click here to find out more about this year’s festival.

