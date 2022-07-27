City of Memphis buying Las Savell
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis will buy Las Savell and turn it into a Public Safety Recruiting Center.
Memphis is buying the jewelry store Las Savell for $600,000.
The plan is to turn the Jewelry store into a recruiting center for Police officers and Firefighters.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.