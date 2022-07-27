Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

City of Memphis buying Las Savell

City of Memphis to buy jewelry store.
City of Memphis to buy jewelry store.(Shelby County)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis will buy Las Savell and turn it into a Public Safety Recruiting Center.

Memphis is buying the jewelry store Las Savell for $600,000.

The plan is to turn the Jewelry store into a recruiting center for Police officers and Firefighters.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

This image provided courtesy of Massport shows Rowdy the Cat after being captured on Wednesday,...
Polish institute classifies cats as alien invasive species
Betty Greenhaw, Jane Cummings, Chris Cummings (left to right) were Hale Center residents killed...
Texas family killed in New Mexico flash flood, mudslide
Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Affidavit offers first glimpse of investigation into murder of Jimmie ’Jay’ Lee
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
Mid-South podiatrist indicted and arrested for $3.8 million health care fraud scheme

Latest News

Residents honored for bravery after saving a child's life.
Three residents recognized for saving child from car in a lake
tnAchieves calls for more than 7,500 mentors by fall
Shizmar Shabazz Randle
US Marshals arrest Beale St. shooting suspect in Miami
Road closed
Holly Springs Road set for long-term closure beginning next month