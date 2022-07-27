City of Memphis buying Las Savell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis will buy Las Savell and turn it into a Public Safety Recruiting Center.

Memphis is buying the jewelry store Las Savell for $600,000.

The plan is to turn the Jewelry store into a recruiting center for Police officers and Firefighters.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.