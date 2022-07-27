Bomb threat reported at University of Tennessee Health Science Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have reported to the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Midtown for a reported bomb threat.

UTHSC posted on social media Wednesday that the Crowe Building has received a bomb threat and evacuations are in progress.

The university says to remain away from the area.

No other details were provided. Stay with Action News 5 as we gather more information.

