Bomb threat reported at University of Tennessee Health Science Center
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have reported to the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Midtown for a reported bomb threat.
UTHSC posted on social media Wednesday that the Crowe Building has received a bomb threat and evacuations are in progress.
The university says to remain away from the area.
No other details were provided. Stay with Action News 5 as we gather more information.
