Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Bomb threat reported at University of Tennessee Health Science Center

UTHSC chancellor announces retirement after 11 years
UTHSC chancellor announces retirement after 11 years((Source: WMC))
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have reported to the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Midtown for a reported bomb threat.

UTHSC posted on social media Wednesday that the Crowe Building has received a bomb threat and evacuations are in progress.

The university says to remain away from the area.

No other details were provided. Stay with Action News 5 as we gather more information.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Betty Greenhaw, Jane Cummings, Chris Cummings (left to right) were Hale Center residents killed...
Texas family killed in New Mexico flash flood, mudslide
This image provided courtesy of Massport shows Rowdy the Cat after being captured on Wednesday,...
Polish institute classifies cats as alien invasive species
Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Affidavit offers first glimpse of investigation into murder of Jimmie ’Jay’ Lee
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Man charged in murder of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee due in court

Latest News

Residents honored for bravery after saving a child's life.
Three residents recognized for saving child from car in a lake
City of Memphis to buy jewelry store.
City of Memphis buying Las Savell
tnAchieves calls for more than 7,500 mentors by fall
Shizmar Shabazz Randle
US Marshals arrest Beale St. shooting suspect in Miami