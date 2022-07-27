Another hot and steamy afternoon ahead with increasing rain chances to end the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Heat Advisory is in effect through sunset with high temperatures near 100 and feels like temperatures 105-110. It will be partly cloudy with a pop-up storm possible, mainly in northwest TN and northeast AR. Winds will be southwest at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to 80 degrees. Winds: southwest at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A stray shower or storm is possible with a partly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. Winds will be southwest at 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and storms are likely as a front moves into the area. A few could be severe with gusty wind. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 80s.

WEEKEND: Scattered rain chances will linger over the weekend, but it doesn’t look like a wash-out. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s with lows in the mid 70s. 1-3″ of rain is possible from Friday to Sunday in some areas. We will finally start to dry out at the start of next week with highs inching back into the mid 90s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

