5-year-old shot in a possible road rage incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A five-year-old was shot in the backseat of a car because of a possible road rage incident.

On July 22, 2022, a man fired shots at a car passing by on Reese Street.

One of the victims claimed the suspect was driving around the neighborhood and, while passing by, fired shots at his vehicle.

The driver stopped at McDonald’s on Poplar Avenue for help, and the child was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The victim says the suspect was driving a blue Malibu, last seen driving west on Southern Avenue.

For any information, call: CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

