3rd suspect charged in death of well-known Memphis pastor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another suspect is behind bars in connection to the murder of Rev. Autura Eason-Williams.

According to an affidavit, Eduard Rodriguez Tabora, 20, was arrested Tuesday.

He is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of robbery, deployment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and especially aggravated robbery.

Eason-Willaims, Pastor of Capleville Methodist Church, was shot July 18 while parked outside of her home on Whitehaven Lane. The affidavit says she was shot six times.

While in custody, Tabora allegedly admitted to being with two juveniles when he killed Eason-Williams and stole her Infiniti.

Prior to Tabora’s arrest, 15-year-old Miguel Andrade, 15-year-old Brayan Carillo and a 16-year-old were also arrested in this case.

Andrade and Carillo are facing charges similar to Tabora’s.

