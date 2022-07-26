Advertise with Us
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about how she is wanting to highlight businesses and brands in the Mid-South during the month of August.

Click here to be considered.

Catch Andrew and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin