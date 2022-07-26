Advertise with Us
Ukrainian physicians visit Memphis hospital for exposure to skills needed in war zones

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare hosted four Ukrainian physicians as part of an international exchange program Monday in collaboration with the U.S. Department of State and the Open World Leadership Center.

Part of their week-long visit to Memphis included learning best practices for delivering high-quality, safe, specialized and compassionate patient care with tours of Methodist University Hospital and Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

The physicians also received exposure to burn treatment, trauma management, intensive care and other skills that are vital in a war zone.

This comes after the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. The estimated loss is 47,000 deaths as of June 26.

