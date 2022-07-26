Tips to get kids into the back-to-school routine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Mid-South schools are already back in session, with others set to start in the coming weeks.

One of the biggest challenges for parents is getting kids back into that sleep routine.

Le Bonheur Pediatrician Jason Yaun joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk creating a bedtime routine, like limiting screen time.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.