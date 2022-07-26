Advertise with Us
Tennessee ‘trigger laws’ to go into effect August 25


Protesters react to a proposed abortion ban.
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The state of Tennessee’s abortion “trigger laws” are now set to go into effect on August 25.

EXPLAINER: When do Tennessee’s abortion trigger laws go into effect?

In a final procedural move made by the United States Supreme Court Tuesday afternoon, the specific date for trigger laws in Tennessee was changed. SCOTUS decisions are released on certain days, but the actual judgment is not effective for 30 days after.

“As required by State law, I am notifying the Tennessee Code Commission that Roe and Casey have been overturned by the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs, returning abortion regulation to the states,” said Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery III. “Thirty days from today, on August 25th, 2022, Tennessee’s Human Life Protection Act will come into effect.”

Thirty days after Slatery notifies the code commission of the ruling is when the state’s trigger ban will go into effect, but Slatery has not told them yet. Slatery’s office said it is because they are still waiting on the Supreme Court to enter its official judgment on Roe V. Wade, which is different than the opinion issued last month.

Anti-abortion advocates may move out-of-state after trigger law goes into effect

WSMV4 previously reported that Slatery’s office expects the official judgment to be entered this month, meaning the trigger ban will likely go into effect sometime in August. This will criminalize physicians who perform surgical abortions in Tennessee or send abortion pills to Tennessee.

