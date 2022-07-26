Suspects arrested after crashing stolen car into light pole, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two suspects were arrested for a stolen car that was registered in Shelby County.

On Tuesday officers were patrolling on Union Avenue.

A black Lexus sped through a stop sign, and the officers ran the vehicle’s tag that came back that the car was licensed in Shelby County.

When the driver saw the police, the car sped off.

The car was later found crashed into a light pole.

One of the suspects was arrested, and the canine unit found the other suspect on York Avenue.

Santana Paige was charged with theft of property and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Michael Walker was charged with Theft of Property, Unlawful Possession of a weapon, and evading arrest on foot.

