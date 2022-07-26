Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Suspects arrested after crashing stolen car into light pole, police say

A stolen car leads to the arrest of two suspects.
A stolen car leads to the arrest of two suspects.(Memphis Police Department)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two suspects were arrested for a stolen car that was registered in Shelby County.

On Tuesday officers were patrolling on Union Avenue.

A black Lexus sped through a stop sign, and the officers ran the vehicle’s tag that came back that the car was licensed in Shelby County.

When the driver saw the police, the car sped off.

The car was later found crashed into a light pole.

One of the suspects was arrested, and the canine unit found the other suspect on York Avenue.

Santana Paige was charged with theft of property and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Michael Walker was charged with Theft of Property, Unlawful Possession of a weapon, and evading arrest on foot.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Missing person generic
Alcorn County teens found safe
Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Affidavit offers first glimpse of investigation into murder of Jimmy ’Jay’ Lee
Monkeypox Outbreak
Shelby County Health Department confirms first Monkeypox case
Mid-South podiatrist indicted and arrested for $3.8 million healthcare fraud scheme
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week

Latest News

FLASH FLOODING IN STL
Flash flooding causes water rescues, road closures across St. Louis region
Graceland
Events announced for Elvis Week 2022
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Serenity Towers decision on case delayed.
No decision settled on Serenity Towers future