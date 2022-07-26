Advertise with Us
Shelby County Clerk’s Office begins new ‘no line, no waiting’ plan

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new plan to help reduce the time you wait in line at the Shelby County Clerk’s Office will start Tuesday.

The plan was announced Sunday.

Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is calling this the “no line, no waiting” plan where customers will be called in after registering onsite.

Starting Tuesday, clerk officials will create a new “renewal only” line to help reduce the wait times. Only 15 to 20 people will be allowed to line up at a time.

People who arrive after the 15th or 20th person will be asked to register on a roster.

Once the line gets down to three to five people, clerk officials say that’s when more people will be called in line.

They say there will be large signs and neon taping to help with this new process.

If the wait time is too long and you have not been called before the office closes, officials say they will hand out vouchers to give people priority in line the next day.

You must bring that voucher with you to get priority.

Clerk officials say a similar process was done during the pandemic when customers were called in.

Halbert says she will visit the different branches Tuesday to see how the new plan is working out.

She’ll start at the Raleigh Branch at 8:30 a.m. and make her way around the city.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

