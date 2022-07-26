Report released by “Just City” criticizes Shelby County Juvenile Court System

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A second teenager has been charged with the murder of a beloved Memphis pastor.

15-year-old Brayan Carillo is the second teen to be charged in Doctor Reverend Autura Eason-Williams’ death and the second in the case to potentially be tried as an adult.

The announcement came the same day that a report criticizing Shelby County’s juvenile court system was released.

This 76-page document was released by non-profit Just City. It was researched and written by current Connecticut Solicitor General and former Shelby County government consultant Joshua Perry.

The report questions Shelby County’s record of transferring Black juveniles to adult court. It also claims there are not enough intervention programs to reach those deeper into the juvenile court system.

A week after the murder of a Memphis pastor, the Shelby County District Attorney said her office will seek to try both accused teenagers as adults.

“We don’t have a lot of resources for those families,” said Executive Director of Just City Josh Spickler. “We don’t have a lot of resources for those children. But that doesn’t mean that we should give up. There are communities around this country and in this state that decided to treat children charged with crimes like this very differently and we so far refuse to do that.”

The report found that from 2012 to 2021, 733 juveniles were transferred to adult court. It also says almost 94 percent of them were Black, which the Executive Director for Stand for Children Tennessee believes is unacceptable.

“We have a disproportionate problem and we can’t have fingers pointing at each other,” said Cardell Orrin. “So the deer in the ditch point fingers at the police. The appointment is each other. Somebody has to take responsibility and say that there’s a problem in our community and we all have to get together to fix it.”

The report also found that between 2017 and 2021, the DA’s office sought an average of 182.2 transfers each year. 13 percent of those transfers were denied and just over 42 percent were withdrawn by the prosecutors.

The Chair of the County-Wide Juvenile Justice Consortium says those who’ve been through the adult transfer system say they don’t find it to be rehabilitating.

“This is a space where you lose your childhood and when you come out you are the same age you made it,” said Mahal Burr. “You don’t get anything. There is nothing that you leave. You don’t leave better than when you came in.”

Justice advocates believe county stakeholders need to work together to prevent more young people from stopping at the juvenile court system’s front door.

The report says it was written and researched in March, April, May and June of this year.

Just City says Perry was compensated for travel expenses to Memphis, but was not paid directly by the non-profit for the report.

District Attorney Amy Weirich released a response to the report:

“Along with the Sheriff’s office, the office of the Shelby County District Attorney did not participate in or provide any information to Just City since they have become a political campaign organization and are desperately trying to win an election. This campaign attack brochure is using data and statistics from 6 years before I became the elected DA of Shelby County. The timing is further evidence of the real intent of this radical organization whose mission is to elect Professor Mulroy and to free violent murderers like Sherra Wright.”

The election she referred to is the race for District Attorney against democratic candidate Steve Mulroy, who released his response to the report:

“The report documents continuing constitutional/discrimination violations through the last decade of Weirich’s term. Far from being political, it’s authored by a former consultant for Shelby County Government who is now Connecticut’s Solicitor General. Meanwhile, Weirich’s office lets out violent offenders with no-jail plea deals. Rather than trying to avoid responsibility by crying bias, Weirich should be focusing on how to fix the racial bias in our juvenile system, and doing a better job of keeping us safe.”

