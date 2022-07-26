Advertise with Us
Polling places & different ways to vote in Tennessee Primary

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Early voting is underway in the Tennessee Primary Election, with election day August 4.

AARP Tennessee’s State Director Mia McNeil joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about voting deadlines, how to find your polling place, and the different ways to vote in the primary.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

