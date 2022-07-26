Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Peabody Memphis nominated for 2 ‘USA Today 10 Best’ travel awards

The Peabody Hotel in downtown Memphis
The Peabody Hotel in downtown Memphis(Robbie Caponetto)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bluff City’s very own Peabody Memphis hotel is once again nominated for not one, but two “USA Today 10 Best” travel awards.

The two categories are Best Historic Hotel and Best Hotel Restuarant.

Now, The Peabody is asking for your help to bring the win home.

Visit the links below to cast your vote and see how the competition is stacking up.

Feel free to vote daily and from multiple devices. Voting ends Aug. 15.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Missing person generic
Alcorn County teens found safe
Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Affidavit offers first glimpse of investigation into murder of Jimmy ’Jay’ Lee
Monkeypox Outbreak
Shelby County Health Department confirms first Monkeypox case
Memphis police
Man shot, killed in Midtown
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week

Latest News

Ukrainian physicians visit Methodist Le Bonheur
Ukrainian physicians visit Memphis hospital for exposure to skills needed in war zones
Action News 5/YMCA Backpack Drive
Action News 5 partners with YMCA for 2nd backpack drive
Shelby County Clerk's Office
Shelby County Clerk’s Office begins new ‘no line, no waiting’ plan
Building renaming
Building named after KKK Klansman renamed after Black judge