Peabody Memphis nominated for 2 ‘USA Today 10 Best’ travel awards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bluff City’s very own Peabody Memphis hotel is once again nominated for not one, but two “USA Today 10 Best” travel awards.

The two categories are Best Historic Hotel and Best Hotel Restuarant.

Now, The Peabody is asking for your help to bring the win home.

Visit the links below to cast your vote and see how the competition is stacking up.

Feel free to vote daily and from multiple devices. Voting ends Aug. 15.

