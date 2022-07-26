Parking details for FedEx St. Jude Championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Parking at the FedEx St. Jude Championship is going digital this year, meaning you can get your parking passes early.

General parking for the tournament will be located at FedEx Headquarters at 3640 Hacks Cross Road.

Parking passes are $20 per day (credit card only if you purchase in advance). Rideshare is another option, and tournament organizers have made it easy to use.

Just enter “FedEx St. Jude Championship” as your destination and you’ll be dropped off at the Rideshare entrance at 3400 Players Club Parkway. When you leave, exit through the Rideshare entry and follow signage to the designated Rideshare pick-up area outside the gates.

Handicap-accessible parking is also available at 3400 Players Club Parkway, where guests can catch a shuttle to the main tournament entrance.

Once onsite, golf cart shuttles will be available to take guests to shuttle stops around the course.

Gates open at 7 a.m.

If you plan to attend the “Soul in One” activities or ProAm on Wednesday, complimentary parking is available in Lot C, on-site off Winchester Road with access to the course via the Number 17 green.

