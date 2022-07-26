‘No Line, No Waiting’ gets a rough start

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The new “No Line, No Waiting” process implemented by Shelby County Court Clerk’s offices got off to a rocky start Tuesday morning.

At around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, Louis Page said she had been at the office off of Poplar Avenue since 10 a.m. that morning.

“In my opinion, it might be a better idea to have some sort of online sign-up,” Page said. She suggested potentially having an appointment time, instead of having everyone wait in the hot sun for hours.

Around the same time that Page said she arrived at the office off Poplar, Wanda Halbert was at the location of Austin Peay signing customers up herself.

“We don’t have a problem ever admitting we need to clean up something,” Halbert said in response to the latest woes facing her office.

Halbert said the “No Line, No Waiting” process is just a temporary fix until they finalize the plans for a new, online system.

“We’re looking at systems to replace this antiquated process, but until then we are going to have to keep the customers out of the line,” Halbert said.

While seemingly shorter than they were previously, there still remain lines outside the clerk’s office.

Halbert said she takes full responsibility for the trouble her customers have been through. She said she wants to help, but feels it’s too much for her to do on her own. Now, she’s calling on Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris to step in and help.

“I do invite the mayor for the two of us to sit and talk together with the public,” Halbert said. “We are one county, not a bunch of different people representing a particular area. We are elected representatives of all of Shelby County.”

