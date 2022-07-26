No decision settled on Serenity Towers future

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A decision on Serenity Towers is not closed until there is more information on the living conditions.

Judge Patrick Dandridge says, he is not comfortable settling this case until he gets more confirmation on the living conditions at Serenity Towers.

Previously, Serenity Towers’ living conditions have been made aware to the judge that there is mold, minimal air conditioning, hot water, inoperable smoke detectors, and bed bugs.

As of today in court, attorneys involved in the Serenity Towers case believe mold and bed bugs are the only conditions present.

They also believe that the mold is not toxic mold but mildew.

The judge says he needs confirmation from the inspectors of Serenity Towers and the city before he can close this case.

