Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

More dangerous heat through this evening

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through sunset with high temperatures near 100 and feels like temperatures up to 110 or higher. It will be mostly sunny with a pop-up storm possible, mainly in northwest TN and northeast AR. A severe storm or two with high wind gusts can’t be ruled out. Winds will be southwest at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to 80 degrees. Winds: South at 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon and early evening. Highs will reach the upper 90s. The heat index will reach 105-110.

LATE WEEK: Rain chances will increase slightly on Thursday and Friday with a front nearby. Scattered storms will be possible in the afternoons, which will keep temperatures in the lower 90s Thursday and upper 80s Friday.

WEEKEND: Scattered rain chances will remain high over the weekend, but it doesn’t look like a wash-out. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s with lows in the mid 70s. We will finally start to dry out at the start of next week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Missing person generic
Alcorn County teens found safe
Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Affidavit offers first glimpse of investigation into murder of Jimmy ’Jay’ Lee
Mid-South podiatrist indicted and arrested for $3.8 million healthcare fraud scheme
Monkeypox Outbreak
Shelby County Health Department confirms first Monkeypox case
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week

Latest News

NASA is launching a first-of-its-kind test to ensure the Earth doesn't get hit with an asteroid...
Breakdown: What’s in the July sky - here is when you should look up
Extreme heat is the number one weather related killer in the US. More than 1,300 people die...
Breakdown: Why it is important to know the difference between heat stroke & heat exhaustion
BB
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Morning Weather 7/26
WMC First Alert Weather
Heat Advisory today, drop in temperatures to end the week