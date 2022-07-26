More dangerous heat through this evening
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through sunset with high temperatures near 100 and feels like temperatures up to 110 or higher. It will be mostly sunny with a pop-up storm possible, mainly in northwest TN and northeast AR. A severe storm or two with high wind gusts can’t be ruled out. Winds will be southwest at 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to 80 degrees. Winds: South at 10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon and early evening. Highs will reach the upper 90s. The heat index will reach 105-110.
LATE WEEK: Rain chances will increase slightly on Thursday and Friday with a front nearby. Scattered storms will be possible in the afternoons, which will keep temperatures in the lower 90s Thursday and upper 80s Friday.
WEEKEND: Scattered rain chances will remain high over the weekend, but it doesn’t look like a wash-out. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s with lows in the mid 70s. We will finally start to dry out at the start of next week.
