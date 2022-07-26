Advertise with Us
Memphis referee wanted for kicking player in face with metal cleats, police say

MPD is searching for a referee they say kicked a player in the face with metal cleats.
MPD is searching for a referee they say kicked a player in the face with metal cleats.
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A soccer referee is wanted by the Memphis Police Department after police say he assaulted a player.

The incident occurred during a soccer game being held at the First Assembly of God Church Athletic Field on July 19.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., police say a player was fouled by another player, and the referee was asked to address it. Police say the referee then became angry and kicked the player in the face with metal cleats.

The player had to seek medical treatment for his injuries.

Police have provided a picture of the suspect.

Investigators ask that anyone with information please get in touch with Sgt. Grigsby at Appling Farms GIB at 901-636-4402.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

