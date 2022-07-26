Memphis referee wanted for kicking player in face with metal cleats, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A soccer referee is wanted by the Memphis Police Department after police say he assaulted a player.

The incident occurred during a soccer game being held at the First Assembly of God Church Athletic Field on July 19.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., police say a player was fouled by another player, and the referee was asked to address it. Police say the referee then became angry and kicked the player in the face with metal cleats.

The player had to seek medical treatment for his injuries.

Police have provided a picture of the suspect.

Investigators ask that anyone with information please get in touch with Sgt. Grigsby at Appling Farms GIB at 901-636-4402.

