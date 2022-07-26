Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Mayor Harris hosts kickoff celebration for ‘901 Student Passport’ program

National Civil Rights Museum
National Civil Rights Museum(WMC)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Mayor’s Office has teamed up with local museums and galleries for the return of free admission and the “901 Student Passport” program.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris hosted a kickoff celebration on Tuesday, which showcased exhibits from many of the participating museums and galleries and included passports and gifts for the young attendees.

This expanded initiative runs until Nov. 30 and features free museum admission for school-aged children, plus a new art-in-the-box program.

The “901 Student Passport” program is complete with nine historic sites and cultural institutions ready to provide free admission to Shelby County’s school-aged children and their families.

The participating locations are the Fire Museum of Memphis, the Museum of Science & History (formerly the Pink Palace Museum), the National Civil Rights Museum, Memphis Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum, Lichterman Nature Center, Dixon Gallery and Gardens, Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum, and the Metal Museum.

YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South has signed on to assist with the distribution of the passports.

This year’s program will include a free art-in-the-box gift for families who sign up. Art boxes will be mailed to families beginning in late Sept. and will be mailed out once a month through the end of the year.

When visiting the museums, students must present their passports to receive a stamp for admission. Each student must be joined by a parent or guardian, who will receive free admission with their ID.

Families may download and print a one-page passport online.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

