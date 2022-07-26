Man admits to stealing 6 cars, hitting law enforcement vehicle in stolen car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 19-year-old is behind bars on nearly a dozen charges after he allegedly stole multiple vehicles and fled from police officers.

An affidavit says Tre’Veon Culbreath stole six cars in less than a month, from July 6 to July 25, valued at $110,975 in total.

On July 6, investigators with the Auto Theft Task Force saw a white Kia Optima stopped in the middle of the road in the area of Cornell Street and Felts Station Road. They attempted a traffic stop but the driver, later identified as Culbreath, fled the scene and hit an officer’s patrol car in the process, according to an affidavit.

The stolen vehicle was found crashed in a wooded area without the driver inside.

Then on July 25, ATTF investigators say they were in the area of Corning and Winston when they reportedly saw Culbreath walking from Corning Village Apartments. They immediately recognized him and took him into custody.

The affidavit says while in custody, Culbreath waived his rights and provided an admission statement. He admitted to driving the stolen Kia and striking the officer’s patrol car before fleeing. He also admitted to being in possession of and driving five other cars.

He is charged with six counts of theft of property, intentionally evading arrest in auto, evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and no driver’s license.

None of the vehicles Culbreath is accused of stealing have been recovered since his arrest.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.