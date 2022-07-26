Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Man admits to stealing 6 cars, hitting law enforcement vehicle in stolen car

Tre’Veon Culbreath charged with 6 vehicle thefts
Tre’Veon Culbreath charged with 6 vehicle thefts(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 19-year-old is behind bars on nearly a dozen charges after he allegedly stole multiple vehicles and fled from police officers.

An affidavit says Tre’Veon Culbreath stole six cars in less than a month, from July 6 to July 25, valued at $110,975 in total.

On July 6, investigators with the Auto Theft Task Force saw a white Kia Optima stopped in the middle of the road in the area of Cornell Street and Felts Station Road. They attempted a traffic stop but the driver, later identified as Culbreath, fled the scene and hit an officer’s patrol car in the process, according to an affidavit.

The stolen vehicle was found crashed in a wooded area without the driver inside.

Then on July 25, ATTF investigators say they were in the area of Corning and Winston when they reportedly saw Culbreath walking from Corning Village Apartments. They immediately recognized him and took him into custody.

The affidavit says while in custody, Culbreath waived his rights and provided an admission statement. He admitted to driving the stolen Kia and striking the officer’s patrol car before fleeing. He also admitted to being in possession of and driving five other cars.

He is charged with six counts of theft of property, intentionally evading arrest in auto, evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and no driver’s license.

None of the vehicles Culbreath is accused of stealing have been recovered since his arrest.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Missing person generic
Alcorn County teens found safe
Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Affidavit offers first glimpse of investigation into murder of Jimmy ’Jay’ Lee
Monkeypox Outbreak
Shelby County Health Department confirms first Monkeypox case
Memphis police
Man shot, killed in Midtown
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week

Latest News

Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Affidavit offers first glimpse of investigation into murder of Jimmy ’Jay’ Lee
Ukrainian physicians visit Methodist Le Bonheur
Ukrainian physicians visit Memphis hospital for exposure to skills needed in war zones
Action News 5/YMCA Backpack Drive
Action News 5 partners with YMCA for 2nd backpack drive
FLASH FLOODING IN STL
Flash flooding causes water rescues, road closures across St. Louis region