Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program for Arkansas residents

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - It is dangerously hot outside these days, and for many here in the Mid-South.

Utility bills are climbing to dangerous levels for the household budget.

Monday, the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment opened the application period for “Low-Income Home Energy Assistance.”

The program makes operating your A/C more affordable by providing funding to eligible households. Applications are based on monthly income and are being accepted through September 30 or until the money runs out.

