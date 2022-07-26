Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program for Arkansas residents

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - It is dangerously hot outside these days, and for many here in the Mid-South.

Utility bills are climbing to dangerous levels for the household budget.

Monday, the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment opened the application period for “Low-Income Home Energy Assistance.”

The program makes operating your A/C more affordable by providing funding to eligible households. Applications are based on monthly income and are being accepted through September 30 or until the money runs out.

