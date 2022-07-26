A little more heat & humidity to endure, but rain and cooler temperatures ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another day of above average temperatures and muggy conditions tomorrow and another HEAT ADVISORY for the Action News 5 coverage area, but a late week cold front will bring some much needed rain and a break from the heat.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a Southwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH and lows in the mid 70s to near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and downpours along with a Southwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH and highs in the mid to upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows again near 80.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, afternoon highs in the mid 90s, and lows in the upper 70s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with periods of rain and thunderstorm along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with periods of rain and a few thunderstorms, high temperatures in the mid 80s, and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers, afternoon highs near 90, and lows in the upper 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with high temperatures in the mid 90s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

