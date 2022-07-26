Heat Advisory today, drop in temperatures to end the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Heat Advisory is in effect today with high temperatures near 100 and feels like temperatures up to 110. It will be sunny and mostly dry today, but a pop-up shower can’t be ruled out this afternoon. Low temperatures will be around 80 degrees tonight.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. 20%. High: 99 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to 80 degrees. Winds: South at 10 mph.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm in the late afternoon and early evening. Highs will reach the upper 90s again tomorrow. Rain chances will increase on Thursday and Friday with a weather system nearby. Scattered storms will be possible in the afternoons, which will keep temperatures in the lower 90s Thursday and upper 80s Friday.

WEEKEND: Scattered rain chances will remain high over the weekend, but it doesn’t look like a wash-out. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s with lows in the mid 70s. We will finally start to dry out at the start of next week.

