Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Heat Advisory today, drop in temperatures to end the week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:37 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Heat Advisory is in effect today with high temperatures near 100 and feels like temperatures up to 110. It will be sunny and mostly dry today, but a pop-up shower can’t be ruled out this afternoon. Low temperatures will be around 80 degrees tonight.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. 20%. High: 99 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to 80 degrees. Winds: South at 10 mph.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm in the late afternoon and early evening. Highs will reach the upper 90s again tomorrow. Rain chances will increase on Thursday and Friday with a weather system nearby. Scattered storms will be possible in the afternoons, which will keep temperatures in the lower 90s Thursday and upper 80s Friday.

WEEKEND: Scattered rain chances will remain high over the weekend, but it doesn’t look like a wash-out. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s with lows in the mid 70s. We will finally start to dry out at the start of next week.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Missing person generic
Alcorn County teens found safe
Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Affidavit offers first glimpse of case against Timothy Herrington
Monkeypox Outbreak
Shelby County Health Department confirms first Monkeypox case
Memphis police
Man shot, killed in Midtown
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week

Latest News

Monday evening weather update
More heat and humidity, but rain chances increase later this week
Remaining hot and humid all week with daily rain chances
Staying hot & humid with rising rain chances this week
Remaining hot and humid all week with daily rain chances
Sagay's Monday midday First Alert Forecast 7/25/22
WMC First Alert Weather
Heat rages on for a few more days, rain chances increase later this week