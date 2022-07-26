Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Former fugitive that escaped to Alabama is sentenced to 37 years

Fugitive to serve 37 years.
Fugitive to serve 37 years.(Shelby County)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An East Memphis man that was a fugitive for four years was sentenced to 37 years in prison, District Attorney Amy Weirich says.

On June 15, 2014, Kelvin Montgomery asked the victim, who worked at a restaurant in East Memphis, to have a drink with him.

She agreed, and once they got back to Montgomery’s house, he acted violently towards the victim.

Montgomery choked her, handcuffed her, and raped her.

The victim escaped in the middle of the night from Montgomery’s house, where a neighbor found her screaming for help outside his house.

Montgomery was arrested five days later on a 100,000 dollar bond where he was freed.

After being set free, Montgomery failed to show up on the scheduled court date.

Montgomery then fled to live on a sailboat in Orange Beach, Alabama, under a disguised name until he was finally arrested in June 2017.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Missing person generic
Alcorn County teens found safe
Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Affidavit offers first glimpse of investigation into murder of Jimmy ’Jay’ Lee
Mid-South podiatrist indicted and arrested for $3.8 million healthcare fraud scheme
Monkeypox Outbreak
Shelby County Health Department confirms first Monkeypox case
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week

Latest News

Shelby County Mayoral candidates Lee Harris & Worth Morgan
County mayor candidates go head to head at rotary club
Shelby County Clerks office stop long lines.
Shelby County Clerks office eliminating long customer lines
Protesters react to a proposed abortion ban.
Tennessee ‘trigger laws’ to go into effect August 25
First Horizon Bank - Memphis
Bank leaders to meet at ‘Positively Memphis’ luncheon amid proposed merger