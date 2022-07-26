Former fugitive that escaped to Alabama is sentenced to 37 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An East Memphis man that was a fugitive for four years was sentenced to 37 years in prison, District Attorney Amy Weirich says.

On June 15, 2014, Kelvin Montgomery asked the victim, who worked at a restaurant in East Memphis, to have a drink with him.

She agreed, and once they got back to Montgomery’s house, he acted violently towards the victim.

Montgomery choked her, handcuffed her, and raped her.

The victim escaped in the middle of the night from Montgomery’s house, where a neighbor found her screaming for help outside his house.

Montgomery was arrested five days later on a 100,000 dollar bond where he was freed.

After being set free, Montgomery failed to show up on the scheduled court date.

Montgomery then fled to live on a sailboat in Orange Beach, Alabama, under a disguised name until he was finally arrested in June 2017.

