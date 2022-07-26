Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Flash flooding causes water rescues, road closures across St. Louis region

FLASH FLOODING IN STL
By Nicole Sanders
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - All four major interstates heading to downtown St. Louis have at least one closure following flash flooding early Tuesday morning.

At 3:30 a.m., first responders blocked off all lanes of eastbound Interstate 64 near Grand. It reopened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday. On Interstate 55, drivers were diverted off the highway before Potomac. Eastbound Interstate 44 is the third interstate affected. All lanes were closed at Hampton

Just past 6 a.m., the St. Louis Fire Department reported several cars stranded on Interstate 44 near Jefferson Avenue.

Drivers need to find an alternate route on eastbound Interstate 70 near Natural Bridge and Jennings Station Road. In addition, Interstate 70 was closed in both directions near Mid Rivers Mall in St. Charles.

Cpl. Dallas Thompson with the Missouri Highway Patrol recommended drivers to not travel on interstates in St. Louis and St. Charles counties until after the morning commute to allow the water to recede.

Several streets in University City, Maplewood, St. Louis County and St. Louis City are deemed impassable. News 4 Damon Arnold spotted several cars that were tucked in the flooded roads with water up to their door handles.

The National Weather Service said the area broke the all-time daily rainfall record from August 1915 as 8.06 inches of rainfall was observed as of 7 a.m.

Crews rescued 6 people and 6 dogs after 18 flooded homes in the 2700 block of Herimtage Avenue near Ellendale. Roughly 15 residents chose to shelter in place. Andrew Schafer rescued his family and dogs from his home as water seeped into his basement “like a waterfall.”

“I carried all three of my dogs, three kids, and wife out. This happened before about seven years ago,” Schafer said. He told News 4 he is heading back to his neighborhood to help others trapped.

The Westover Apartments in University City, residents were evacuated. The complex’s parking lot looked like a river and cars were submerged.

The Maryland Heights Community Center has opened as an emergency shelter for residents. The HEIGHTS Community Center in Richmond Heights on Dale Avenue opened its doors for residents displaced. The University City School District is advising families who are displaced by flooding to go to relief sites at Barbara C. Jordan, Pershing or Brittany Woods.

St. Charles County residents were urged to stay home Tuesday morning after 911 dispatchers were overwhelmed with the amount of water rescue calls.

The Gateway Arch will be closed all day due to the flooding caused by the record rainfall. Anyone with a pre-purchased ticket to the Tram Ride to the Top or Documentary Movie will be refunded as soon as possible.

In the Metro East, Scott Air Force Base announced a delayed opening. The campus of Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville posted a statement explaining they would be closed until further notice.

St. Clair County Animal Services was flooded and dogs were standing in water. They are asking people to help foster a dog or cat for at least a week.

MetroTransit advised riders may see up to two hours of delays for the MetroBus, MetroLink and the Call-A-Ride service. MetroLink Station Shuttles are transporting riders by bus between the following MetroLink stations due to flooding:

  • Lambert Airport and Central West Ends Stations
  • Maplewood and Central West End Stations
  • Grand and Civic Center Stations

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

