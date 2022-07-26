Advertise with Us
Events announced for Elvis Week 2022

Graceland
(WMC Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Elvis Week 2022 is just around the corner, and event planners have unveiled a new crop of events featuring celebrities and performers who will be features.

2022 marks the 45th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s passing, and the stars will be in town on August 9-17 to celebrate his life.

This year’s guests include: Priscilla Presley, Jerry Schilling, Barbara Eden, James Burton, Glen Hardin, Jerry Scheff, Terry Blackwood and The Imperials, Larry Strickland, Estelle Brown, Pat Boone, Billy Swan, Marlyn Mason, Brian “Q” Quinn and Ernst Jorgenson.

Other events include “Elvis the Next Generation Concert and Showcase” featuring young musicians, two screenings of the movie Elvis, and viewing parties of Elvis concerts.

There will also be a candlelight vigil on Monday, August 15 at Graceland’s front gate.

Click here to read more and purchase tickets.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

