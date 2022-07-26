Advertise with Us
County mayor candidates go head to head at rotary club

Shelby County Mayoral candidates Lee Harris & Worth Morgan
Shelby County Mayoral candidates Lee Harris & Worth Morgan(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The candidates for Shelby County made their stands on issues clearer Tuesday in a forum held by the Memphis Rotary Club.

Incumbent Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris squared off with his challenger, Memphis City Councilman Worth Morgan, before a large rotary crowd at The Bluff Restaurant on Highland.

Harris said he’ll keep fighting Governor Bill Lee’s school voucher program as it has been court-approved to use taxpayer funds to pay private school tuitions in Memphis, Shelby County, Nashville and Davidson County only.

“You can’t have a law in our state that only applies to Memphis, Shelby County and Nashville and not everywhere else in the state. We’ve litigated that. We’ve had some successes; we’ve had some setbacks,” Harris said.

Morgan sees things differently.

“If it is applied to Memphis and remains the law of the land, I think it’s in our own best interest to want it to be successful. We don’t want children to go through this program and not have the education they deserve,” Morgan said.

Early voting is underway for the county mayor’s race and candidates on a long Shelby County ballot until Saturday, July 30, with voting resuming on Election Day, August 4.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

