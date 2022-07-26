Bank leaders to meet at ‘Positively Memphis’ luncheon amid proposed merger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The banking leaders who’ve proposed a $13 billion deal by TD Bank of Toronto to merge with Memphis-based First Horizon will appear together in the city on August 1.

First Horizon is the last of the Memphis-born banks to possibly become part of a much larger financial institution.

Union Planers and NBC Bank were bought out by others years ago.

TD Bank Toronto Chairman Leo Salom will make his case for the deal alongside First Horizon’s Bryan Jordan at a “Positively Memphis” luncheon at the University of Memphis Holiday Inn on Monday, August 1, at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets for the event are available by clicking here.

