Affidavit offers first glimpse of case against Timothy Herrington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The affidavit for first-degree murder charges facing Timothy Herrington, Jr., offers a first glimpse of the case Oxford Police Department is building in the murder of Jimmie “Jay” Lee.

The document reveals authorities believe the crime happened inside of Oxford city limits “on or around July 8,″ the same day Lee was reported missing.

It also uses strong language indicating what led Oxford Police to charge the 22-year-old with first-degree murder.

The report states:

“Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr., on or about the 8th day of July, 2022, did feloniously, willfully, and unlawfully with deliberate design to affect the death of Jimmy Dale Lee III a human being, kill Jimmie Dale Lee III.”

One student at the University of Mississippi, Sarah Margaret Seabrook, said, “It’s very scary. I just hope that he is not actually dead, but I hope [the family] ends up finding him.”

Jay Lee’s sister also offered insight into what the family knows at this time. She said that authorities told the family Herrington did “something,” but she couldn’t elaborate on what that “something” was.

She also said nobody knows where the body of her brother could possibly be at the moment.

Meanwhile, Seabrook said the crime has the LGBT community on edge.

“A ton of people are a part of that community,” Seabrook said. “It’s like you literally can just get murdered and hated against for just being who you are.”

However, Lee’s attorney, Carlos Moore, said he’s not buying into public opinion.

“We’re not going to play this out in the court of public opinion,” Moore said. “We will have our day in court if he’s in fact indicted. Right now, he’s only been charged and there’s been no grand jury indictment. He’s been arrested and we believe he has been arrested prematurely.”

Herrington is expected to appear before a judge for the first time on July 27 in Oxford.

