Action News 5 partners with YMCA for 2nd backpack drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re just a couple of weeks away from the beginning of the school year for many kids in our area and we want to make sure your kids are prepared.

This is the second year Action News 5 is teaming up with YMCA for a backpack drive, after not having one during the pandemic.

Tuesday morning we talked with Justin Inskeep, the Senior Vice President of Strategy and Development for the YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South.

He says the drive is specifcally focused on third graders, so community members are welcome to drop off youth backpacks at any of the nine Mid-South YMCA locations including their corporate office.

“The Y is going to go ahead and fill these bags with school supplies too so these kids are first day ready when they start school next week or the week after,” said Inskeep.

He says though the focus is on backpacks, the Y is accepting other school-related donations as well.

The drive will end this Saturday.

