Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Action News 5 partners with YMCA for 2nd backpack drive

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re just a couple of weeks away from the beginning of the school year for many kids in our area and we want to make sure your kids are prepared.

This is the second year Action News 5 is teaming up with YMCA for a backpack drive, after not having one during the pandemic.

Tuesday morning we talked with Justin Inskeep, the Senior Vice President of Strategy and Development for the YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South.

He says the drive is specifcally focused on third graders, so community members are welcome to drop off youth backpacks at any of the nine Mid-South YMCA locations including their corporate office.

“The Y is going to go ahead and fill these bags with school supplies too so these kids are first day ready when they start school next week or the week after,” said Inskeep.

He says though the focus is on backpacks, the Y is accepting other school-related donations as well.

The drive will end this Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Missing person generic
Alcorn County teens found safe
Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Affidavit offers first glimpse of case against Timothy Herrington
Monkeypox Outbreak
Shelby County Health Department confirms first Monkeypox case
Memphis police
Man shot, killed in Midtown
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week

Latest News

Ukrainian physicians visit Methodist Le Bonheur
Ukrainian physicians visit Memphis hospital for exposure to skills needed in war zones
Shelby County Clerk's Office
Shelby County Clerk’s Office begins new ‘no line, no waiting’ plan
Building renaming
Building named after KKK Klansman renamed after Black judge
The Odell Horton Federal Building's new signage was unveiled at the ceremony.
Building named after KKK Klansman renamed after Black judge