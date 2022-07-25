Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Yadier Molina to appear for Redbirds in Memphis

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina tips his cap after pitching against the Tampa Bay...
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina tips his cap after pitching against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)(Scott Audette | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - St. Louis Cardinals legend Yadier Molina is set to appear in Memphis this week.

The likely-future Hall of Fame catcher will appear for the Redbirds in a rehab assignment as they take on the Norfolk Tides at AutoZone Park.

Molina is currently scheduled to appear on Thursday and Friday’s games.

He’s been out since June 15 with a knee injury and will rejoin the big league club upon completing his rehab assignment.

Molina is in the midst of his 19th and final season with the Cardinals.

