Yadier Molina to appear for Redbirds in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - St. Louis Cardinals legend Yadier Molina is set to appear in Memphis this week.

The likely-future Hall of Fame catcher will appear for the Redbirds in a rehab assignment as they take on the Norfolk Tides at AutoZone Park.

Molina is currently scheduled to appear on Thursday and Friday’s games.

He’s been out since June 15 with a knee injury and will rejoin the big league club upon completing his rehab assignment.

Molina is in the midst of his 19th and final season with the Cardinals.

